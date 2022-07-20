Six-time Prime Minister elected Sri Lanka President





Six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as crisis-wracked Sri Lankas new President in a parliamentary vote Wednesday, with the backing of the disgraced former leaders party. Official results gave the veteran politician 134 votes, an absolute majority in the 225-member parliament after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned in the wake of protesters Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

