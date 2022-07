Nollywood actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri-Ezerika, has announced the birth of her second child. In a Thursday Instagram post, Kadiri shared pictures of herself while she was pregnant, and that of the baby after delivery. The actress also revealed the name of the new born, Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika, whom she disclosed was born on Wednesday. Dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika, Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper