The Anambra State Government has commenced the registration of native doctors and allied practitioners in the state to sanitise the sector. The state Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, stated this in Awka, on Wednesday. Nwosu said the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the Anambra State Executive Council Meeting, held at Government House Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Anambra says herbalists fortifying criminals, begins registration