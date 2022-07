The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has reserved judgement for August 30, 2022, over the case instituted by the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo, against a former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi over the senatorial primary of the party. Ajayi defeated Tofowomo in the senatorial Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper