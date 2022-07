The Kaduna State Government has ordered the immediate closure of Ffad Goshen Academy, Gumei, along Zonkwa road, Kachia, in the Kachia Local Government Area of the state following an alleged defilement of a four-year-old girl living with hearing and speech impairments. The physically challenged girl was said to have been allegedly violated within the school Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information