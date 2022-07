The legal team of the Social Democratic Partys governorship candidate in the June 18 poll in Ekiti State, Segun Oni, on Thursday, accused the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, of evading service in the petition it had filed before the Election Petition Tribunal. Head of the legal team and former Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper