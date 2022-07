The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof Ishaq Oloyode, on Thursday, prevented stakeholders present at the 2022 policy meeting organized by JAMB from pegging the cut-off marks for university admissions at 120. The PUNCH had earlier reported that the board during the policy meeting held Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper