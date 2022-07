The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, will hold a crusade in the thriving town of Ikorodu, Lagos State as part of his world evangelisation programme. The crusade is coming under the auspices of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi. According to a statement by the Chairman of the GCK, Pastor Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information