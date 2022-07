The member representing the Ussa State Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, Habila Anderifun, on Saturday, said at least 60 people had been killed and thousands displaced in recent attacks on communities in Ussa, Takum and Yangtu Special Development Area by suspected herdsmen. Anderifun, who disclosed this at a press conference in Jalingo, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper