A 62-year-old herbalist, Godwin Sanda, has been accused of raping a 14-year-old girl with mental disorder in Adamawa State and is in police custody for defilement. The accused, who hails from Zangun community in the Numan Local Government Area of the state, was arrested by the police on July 23, 2022, for the alleged offence.

Source: Punch Newspaper