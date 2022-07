Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, EloSwag, has emerged as the first Head of House for the season. This was announced after the Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates had their first Head of House games on Monday evening. The Level 1 and Level 2 housemates came together to play the HoH games in the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information