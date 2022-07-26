Kaduna SUBEB distributes 2,358 digital devices





The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board on Monday distributed 2,358 tablet computers to 2,258 public primary schools as part of efforts to digitize school attendance register in public schools. The Executive Chairman of the board, Tijjani Abdullahi, said at the distribution ceremony in Kaduna that the initiative was under the World Bank-supported Better Education Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information