The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, will on Wednesday meet the Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Adegorushen, ahead of the churchs six-day crusade starting in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Thursday. The crusade, which is part of the renowned clerics world evangelisation programme, is coming under the auspices of the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper