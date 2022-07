The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, on Tuesday, staged a protest asking the Federal Government to resolve the disagreement with the Academic Staff Universities and reopen universities in the county. The protesters, led by Gbadebo Awotayo, the state NLC vice chairman, had converged around Ogo-Oluwa Area of Osogbo, Osun state, and were Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper