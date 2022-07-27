Gender violence: Reps propose preventive subject in schools

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading, a bill seeking to make a subject compulsory in secondary schools, which teaches students preventive skills against sexual and gender-based violence. The legislation is titled, A Bill for an Act to Introduce Preventive Measures and Teachings of Sexual Gender-Based Violence into the Curriculum as a Compulsory Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
