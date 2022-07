The President of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Dr Kayode Oluwamotemi, on Tuesday, urged states and Federal Government to develop geospatial infrastructures to tackle the problems of insecurity, insurgency, and communal clashes plaguing the country. He disclosed this in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, during the opening of the bodys 56th Annual General Meeting/Conference with the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper