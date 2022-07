The Nasarawa State Government has said that no fewer than 18,429 residents of the state have tested positive for viral Hepatitis B and C. The state Commissioner for Health, Pharm. Ahmed Yahaya, made the disclosure during a press briefing held in commemoration of the 2022 World Hepatitis Day tagged Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

