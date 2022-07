Akwa Ibom State Government said it is determined to ensure that the 14-year-old boundary dispute between the Amazaba group of villages in Eastern Obolo local government and Ikot Akpan Udo in Ikot Abasi local government area of the state is resolved before the end of the administration. The communal crises which erupted in 2008 had Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information