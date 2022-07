The governing council of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State, has approved the appointment of Malam Hussaini Enagi and Malam Sidique Marufu as Registrar and Bursar, respectively. This is contained in a statement issued in Bida on Thursday by the institutions Deputy Registrar, Information and Protocol, Malam Abubakar Dzukogi. He stated that the approval was Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper