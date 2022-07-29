Abuja, neighbouring states move to fight insecurity

By
Headliners
-
2



The Federal Capital Territory Administration said it had taken steps to rejig security operations and collaborations with states contiguous to Abuja to curb rising insecurity in the nations capital. Speaking at the FCT security committees meeting, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, explained that with the move, security operatives in the neighbouring states and Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR