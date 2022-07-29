The Federal Capital Territory Administration said it had taken steps to rejig security operations and collaborations with states contiguous to Abuja to curb rising insecurity in the nations capital. Speaking at the FCT security committees meeting, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, explained that with the move, security operatives in the neighbouring states and Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Abuja, neighbouring states move to fight insecurity