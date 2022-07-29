The National Association of Academic Technologists has warned the Prof Nimi Briggs-led Committee against any action that negates the principles of collective bargaining as it relates to salaries and allowances in the ongoing industrial action by university unions. The union said awarding any percentage increase in salary or allowances to NAAT members unilaterally against all Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today FG not committed to ending varsities strike NAAT