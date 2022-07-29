Hoodlums didnt invade PVC registration centre Lagos police





The Lagos State Police Command has faulted reports that hoodlums on Friday invaded St. Bridget Catholic Church ljesha, Surulere area of the state to disrupt voter registration by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission. There had been reports (not The PUNCH) that hoodlums allegedly disrupted voter registration and also carted away INECs registration Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information