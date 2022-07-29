Onitsha-Owerri road: Commuters, pedestrians battle gridlock after rainfall





Commuters making use of the Onitsha-Owerri Road, in Anambra on Thursday battled gridlock, bad condition of the road and extortion in navigating to their various destinations. The early morning rainfall compounded the woes for road users as it made motoring and movement almost impossible. Our correspondent observed that from the Metallurgical section through to the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information