Weightlifter Aniq Kasdan secured Malaysias first gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games after lifting a total of 249kg in the mens 55kg category. The 20-year-old (107kg) was initially trailing behind Indias Sanket Mahadev Sargar (113kg) after the snatch at the National Exhibition Centre. However, the Indian only managed to lift 135kg in the clean Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

