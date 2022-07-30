North-West APC calls for extension of voter registration

The leadership of the North-West zone of the All Progressives Congress has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to extend voters registration to allow additional eligible voters acquire their Permanent Voter Cards. The Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Musa Mada, made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

