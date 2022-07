Karim Benzema converted an early penalty and Marco Asensio added a second-half insurance goal as Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at Californias Rose Bowl on Saturday. With his eye on Real Madrids European Super Cup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in 10 days, coach Carlo Ancelotti started the same lineup that beat Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

