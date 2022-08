Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Beauty, has been issued a strike for charging at Ilebaye during their altercation on Sunday. Gathering the Level 2 housemates in the lounge, Biggie noted that the contestants had flouted the rules of the game. He stated that both Ilebaye and Beauty overstepped each others boundaries during their heated Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information