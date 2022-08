Some yet-to-be-identified armed men abducted two persons in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Sunday. The victims, who were abducted along the NnobiNnewi Road and taken to Alor were thrown from the bridge over the Obiaja River. This was also corroborated by a video from the scene currently trending on social Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information