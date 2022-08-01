Opposition distorting Peter Obis speeches, group alleges





The Peter Obi Support Network has described as defeatist the antics of operatives of opposition presidential campaign organisations and their political parties for always outrightly distorting and mischievously misquoting the speeches of the Labour Party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi. The group said the move was a futile bid to discredit Obi and drag him to Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information