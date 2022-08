A serving commissioner in the administration of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. The serving cabinet member who until his defection was the state Commissioner for Careers and Security Matters in Sokoto state, Garba Moyi Isa, cited a lack of transparency in the PDP. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

