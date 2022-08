Gunmen have murdered an 82-year-old retired policeman, Francis Onuchukwu. Son of the deceased, Hamilton Onuchukwu, told our correspondent on Tuesday that his father was killed by a two-member gang riding on a motorcycle on Friday at Ubaha Okporo Community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State. He said that his father was shot at Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information