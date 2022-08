Commercial drivers on Tuesday staged roadblocks on major roads in Benin, the Edo State capital, to protest the enforcement of colour code by the state government as well as some ticket levies which they considered outrageous. The drivers in their numbers, blocked the busy Sapele Road; Ring Road; Ugbowo Road; Aduwawa; First East Circular Road, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information