The Federal Government, on Wednesday, approved the sum of $2.59bn for the development of the Badagry Deep Seaport project under a Private-Public Partnership. The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, disclosed this to State House Correspondents shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Council Chambers Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper