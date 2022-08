Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said the skyrocketing price of diesel will make fish farmers stumble into bankruptcy. Obasanjo decried that the state of the Nigerian economy was affecting the aquaculture sector, adding that fish farmers may sink. Obasanjo said this on Tuesday, in a keynote address at the congress of Southwest Fish Price Control Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information