Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, and some town youths are currently staging a public protest in Ogbomoso. Our correspondent gathered that the news of the alleged killing of the LAUTECH Final year student, Rachael Opadele, and the hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi sparked the protest. Although there is no confirmation about the killing Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper