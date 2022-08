The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the confirmation of the appointment of Mrs Adekemi Bello, as the substantive Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Justice. A statement signed by the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade, obtained in Osogbo on Wednesday, said Bello joined the Osun State Civil Service in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper