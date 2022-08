The Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Jika, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in Bauchi State. Jika, who currently represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District in the Senate, emerged unopposed following the voluntary withdrawal of Yusuf Ibrahim from the race. Chairman of the election of the NNPP, Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper