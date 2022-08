Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has described the decision by All Progressives Congress and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to challenge the result of the governorship poll won by the PDP before an Election Petition Tribunal polls as a wasteful voyage and an exercise in futility. Osun APC state chairman, Gboyega Famoodun, dropped a Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information