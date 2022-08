Dutch international midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum signed a one-year loan deal with Roma on Friday after an unsettled season at French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The 31-year-old joined PSG after five seasons with Liverpool but struggled to make an impact in the French capital. He figured in just 18 starts in Ligue 1 and three in the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information