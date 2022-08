An unnamed Inspector in the Imo State Police Command has shot dead two suspected armed robbers in Orogwe community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state. Orogwe community is the place where yet-to-be-identified gunmen invaded on Monday night, killed seven persons, injured six and snatched a vehicle. A statement issued by the police Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information