The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, joined the family of an All Progressives Congress chieftain, Segun Senbanjo, for the burial of the latters mother, Olubunmi Ibiyemi Craig. At the well-attended burial ceremony on Thursday, Sebanjo, a former APC Ogun State senatorial aspirant, hosted top politicians and captains of industries, to bid his Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper