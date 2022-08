The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a trans-border drug dealer, Pastor Anietie Effiong, with three drums of crystal methamphetamine, locally called Mkpuru Mmiri, believed to have been imported from India. This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja. Babafemi said the consignment Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper