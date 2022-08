Liverpools Premier League title challenge got off to a sluggish start as the Reds were held 2-2 at newly-promoted Fulham, while Tottenham delivered on their pre-season hype by thrashing Southampton 4-1 on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp admitted the best part of Liverpools day was the result as the Champions League finalists twice had to come from Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information