Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, on Saturday, alleged that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, sees the presidency as his entitlement and retirement benefits. The PUNCH reported on August 4 2022 that the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, designated Melaye, and Dr. Daniel Bwala to serve as his spokespersons for the 2023 Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper