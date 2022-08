Nigerias Tobi Amusan has won the gold medal in the womens 100m hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The world champion successfully defended her title at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday in the womens 100m hurdles final. Amusan was able to run a Games record of 12.30s, setting other records as Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

