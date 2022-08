The Peoples Democratic Party has received 1,615 card-carrying members of the All Progressives Congress in Toungo Local Government Area of Adamawa State, on Saturday. The defectors, who were protesting what they described as the failure of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to fulfill his campaign promises, as well as worsening insecurity, were received Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper