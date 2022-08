The Big Brother Naija season 7 held its first live eviction show on Sunday evening and two housemates were disqualified. Christy O and Cyph from the Level 2 house became the first evictees for the season. Before the show, Big Brother had earlier disqualified ex-Miss Nigeria, Beauty Tukura, after she received double strikes for breaking Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information