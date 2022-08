The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 157 cases of monkeypox across 26 states in the country. The NCDC disclosed this in its latest monkeypox situation report for week 30. Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic infectious disease transmitted from animals to humans that occur sporadically, primarily in remote villages of Central and West Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

