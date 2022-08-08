Nigerias freedom of expression attracting global attention Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Sunday, said it was instructive that Nigeria was attracting positive international attention as a country that promoted media freedom and freedom of expression. He said this was premised on the governments understanding of the important roles that information literacy and media education played in sustainable development. According Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

