Anti-party activities: Ondo Assembly declares lawmakers seats vacant





The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday declared the seats of two lawmakers vacant over alleged anti-party activities. The two lawmakers, Mrs Favour Tomomewo and Mr Success Torhukerhijo, representing Ilaje State Constituency II and Ese-Odo state constituency respectively, were said to have belonged to another party other than the All Progressives Congress that sponsored Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information